6 Flowers That Will Stay Alive In A Vase For Weeks (Yes, Weeks!)

6 Gorgeous Flowers That Will Last For Weeks After They've Been Cut
There's something about a fresh vase of flowers that instantly puts a smile on your face—especially when that same bouquet still looks great two weeks later. As it so happens, certain flowers do last longer than others after they've been cut (and there are a few handy tricks that can help them last longer, too).
Here are six types of flowers to go for if you want your arrangement to last, plus extra tips to extend their vase life.
Cut flowers that last the longest:
As floral stylist Harriet Parry explains to mbg, "Some flowers last longer simply because of genetics." She adds that certain flowers also like different conditions once they're cut, like tropical flowers, which prefer more humid settings. Here are her top picks for adaptable flowers with a long vase life:
1. Carnations
A bold and bright classic, carnations are great to add to a bouquet because according to Parry, they can last up to two to three weeks after being cut. Their petals will open up more and more the longer they're in the vase, "like ballet skirts," she adds.
2. Alstroemerias
Alstroemeria, also called the Peruvian lily or lily of the Incas, is a gorgeous perennial that comes in lots of different colors. As Parry says, they "just get better as time goes on, reminding me of butterflies in full bloom at around two weeks."
3. Lilies
Another striking option with lots of different colors, Lilies are popular flowers to find in arrangements and can last for around 10 to 14 days from bud to bloom, Parry explains.
4. Orchids
Orchids have somewhat of a reputation for being difficult to care for, but when it comes to flower arrangements, they last for around two to three weeks, Parry says—which is pretty decent for a cut flower! She adds that she loves this choice for the elegance and the joy they bring to a home.
5. Anthuriums
Another favorite of Parry's—she notes Anthuriums will still look great at around two to three weeks. With around 1,000 species of brightly colored Anthuriums to choose from, they make a good houseplant, too.
6. Craspedias
Parry also gives Craspedias a shoutout, as their appearance doesn't change too much after they've been cut. They also dry out nicely and can add a fun touch to a dried flower display.
How to make them last.
No matter the variety of the flower, Parry says there are plenty of ways you can extend its vase life:
- For starters, always give your flowers a fresh trim before placing them in water. Parry recommends cutting them at a 45-degree angle about an inch from the bottom of the stem. "This allows a bigger surface area for water absorption and stops them from sitting on the bottom of the vase so they can drink," she says.
- You'll also want to remove any extra leaves and foliage that falls below the waterline, "as this can cause decay in the water, which can shorten the life of your blooms," Parry adds. Go ahead and get rid of any dead or decaying leaves or petals as well.
- Change the water every few days to keep it fresh, and trim the stems around a centimeter or two whenever you change the water.
- And lastly, be mindful of where you put your vase, keeping it away from drafts, radiators, and direct sunlight. Oddly enough, Parry says that nearby fruit can cause flowers to fade quicker, so don't put them near your banana bowl, either.
The next time you're choosing a flower arrangement, be sure to use these tips to help your blooms last as long as possible.
