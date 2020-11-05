5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer

We often think of flowers as a go-to gift, so why not give them to ourselves? After all, we could all use a little pick-me-up—especially this week. One 2005 study confirmed that flowers boost the mood and well-being of both men and women of any age, often for days to come. So once you've got your bouquet picked out, make it last a little longer with these pro tips from florist LaParis Phillips over at Brooklyn Blooms.