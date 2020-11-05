5 Florist-Approved Tips To Make Your Cut Flowers Last Longer
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
We often think of flowers as a go-to gift, so why not give them to ourselves? After all, we could all use a little pick-me-up—especially this week. One 2005 study confirmed that flowers boost the mood and well-being of both men and women of any age, often for days to come. So once you've got your bouquet picked out, make it last a little longer with these pro tips from florist LaParis Phillips over at Brooklyn Blooms.
How to make your cut flowers last longer.
1. Change water every two days.
Change your flowers' water at least once every two days, or sooner if you notice it getting murky. Even after they're cut, flowers will still absorb water.
2. Cut stems diagonally.
"Always give stems a fresh cut on the diagonal after changing water," Phillips advises. When you cut the stems on a diagonal, this allows more surface area on the base of the stem for water to be absorbed.
3. Clean your vase.
Before placing flowers into any new vessel, and even when changing the water, it's important to clean it to remove any bacteria, Phillips notes.
4. Keep your flowers in a cool place.
Heat isn't great for cut flowers, so you want to keep them in a cool place. The windowsill might seem like an obvious spot for your bouquet, but if it gets a lot of sunlight, somewhere with a bit less light would be better.
5. Remove all but a couple leaves.
And lastly, Phillips tells mbg, water goes to the leaves first before reaching the actual flower. As such, you'll want to remove all the leaves on the stem except for one or two, to keep your petals looking hydrated.
Which flowers last the longest?
To really get the most out of your cut flowers, it's also not a bad idea to choose ones you know will last. Phillips offered some of her top choices for long-lasting flowers—and this is by no means an exhaustive list, but a great place to start:
- Lilies
- Alstroemaria
- Ranunculus
- Sunflowers
- Hellebore
- Bruinia
- Caspia
- Chrysanthemum
- Lisianthus
- Amaryllis
- Anything tropical (think Anthuriums or Bromeliads)
The bottom line:
Gifting yourself a bouquet is a lovely gesture and a proven way to not only lighten the mood, but add a touch of beauty to your space, as well. And with the proper care, your cut flowers can bring a smile to your face in the days to come.
