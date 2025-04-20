Advertisement
A Holistic Esthetician On Why This Ingredient Is Always In Her Skin Care Routine
Vitamin C is one of those rare ingredients that gets almost ubiquitous praise in the beauty space. Dermatologists and estheticians love it because it can help support the collagen layer, has brightening properties, and can fight free radicals. It’s often their go-to recommendation for a daytime serum.
It’s also beloved because of its variety. There are many different kinds of vitamin C to work with, so even if you can’t tolerate the more potent forms (looking at you, L-Ascorbic acid), there is a wide variety of forms that are less irritating and better suited for those with sensitive skin (Tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate for example). This also means you can find the vitamin in several types of basis (oils, creams, or serums) and even price points (from mass to prestige).
Those who take a more holistic approach champion it because it’s ideal for an inside-out and outside-in approach. Not only is the vitamin great for topical use, but you should also be eating plenty of vitamin C, be that through fruits and vegetables or supplementation. Consuming vitamin C can ensure your body can fight free radicals internally—and, most notably, help ensure the collagen synthesis process runs smoothly.
For all these reasons, holistic esthetician Katey Kristabelle told us to “stop skipping this ingredient in your skin care routine.” Kristabelle explained why “your skin loves and needs vitamin C.”
Fights free radical damage
As an antioxidant, vitamin C has the ability to neutralize free radicals. In case you need a refresher, free radicals are molecules that ravage skin cells (and other cells), triggering a cascade of damage and inflammation. Free radicals ultimately lead to dark spots, fine lines, sagging, and other forms of premature aging.
Unfortunately, the skin gets exposed to free radicals from a variety of places1: UV rays, pollution, harsh substances, internal stressors (like poor diets), and even the natural metabolic process.2
So, it’s vital we use antioxidants to help support the skin in its fight against the onslaught of this damage.
“Vitamin C not only helps to protect, but repair your skin from oxidative stress and free radical damage, which is cellular death,” says Kristabelle. “Using a topical vitamin C will help protect your skin from that environmental stress and oxidation that we’re up against.”
As an example, she shares: “The quickest way to [illustrate] this is when you slice an apple and it starts to turn brown. That is what is slowly happening to us as humans,” she says. “But it shows up more as the premature signs of aging.”
Supports collagen production
“Vitamin C is also a really important component in collagen formation,” she shares. In fact, vitamin C is an essential cofactor in the collagen synthesis process3. Without it, the body can’t properly produce the protein.
And if you don’t know: Collagen is what keeps our skin looking firm and lifted, as it’s the primary structural protein in the skin. Without proper collagen production, skin will start to sag, form fine lines, and lose its ability to bounce back.
Here's the problem: Many aren't getting enough of it. Vitamin C is a common gap in the American diet—in fact, roughly 46% of U.S. adults aren't4 consuming adequate amounts of vitamin C.
If you suspect your diet is lacking in the vitamin, add some colorful vitamin-C-rich foods, and for more targeted support opt for a supplement that contains the vitamin.
Improves cellular resiliency
Oxidative stress gets in the way of our cells to be resilient. It occurs when the body is flooded with free radicals, overwhelming its ability to repair and fight off these stressors. When the body is in oxidative stress, it sets off the body’s inflammatory response. This can lead to inflammaging, a damaged skin barrier, and even some skin conditions.
That’s why it’s so important to eat a diet high in antioxidants. “Internally enjoying foods high in vitamin C—like kiwis, strawberries, tangerines, and oranges—can help to protect your skin from that cellular death from the inside,” she says.
The takeaway
If you want to help support your skin, vitamin C is one of the most effective ways to do so. Prioritize getting enough vitamin C internally and externally, so you can support your skin from free radical damage no matter where it’s coming. As Kristabelle says, “enjoy more vitamin C in your diet and in your skin care, and watch your skin glow.”
