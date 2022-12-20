The end of the year is rife with temptations to give in to what other people want from you. (Shoutout to all my people pleasers). It is very possible to be loving and generous with your time while also honoring what you are craving as you bring this year to a close.

This year, set healthy boundaries as an act of self-love. I recommend reverse engineering this by reflecting on how you want to feel at the end of the month and then asking yourself, "What does that desired future version of me require of the present-moment me?" Make a list and then create the boundaries that you are going to mindfully assert in your life.

Here's what this looks like in action: In the past when I've felt overwhelmed with proposed social commitments, I've adopted this response: "Thank you so much for thinking to include me. I have a lot on my plate and won't be able to fully commit until (insert a date closer to the event when you'll have a better gauge on your feelings). Let me know if that works for you, and know that I completely understand if it doesn't because you need a hard commitment earlier for planning purposes."