This Beauty-Editor Approved Tool Has Been In My Cart For Months & It's Finally On Sale
One major perk of my job as a shopping editor is learning about holiday deals well in advance—and I’ve been counting down the days until HigherDOSE’s sale. Every item is 20% off, but there’s one in particular that's already sitting in my cart.
After falling in love with the HigherDOSE red light mask, I soon noticed a glaring difference between the skin on my face and the skin on my neck and décolletage. Turns out, I’ve been seriously neglecting those areas below my jawline.
This mindbodygreen beauty editor-approved Red Light Neck Enhancer is designed to treat these often-forgotten areas, revealing more youthful looking skin (which I’m practically squealing at the thought of).
A quick briefing on red light
In case you're new here, many members of the mindbodygreen team swear by red light therapy—and we're not alone. The technology comes with a slew of benefits that keeps skin care experts and dermatologists singing its praises.
Research has tied red light with a significant decrease in acne lesions, an improvement in the appearance of plaque psoriasis, a visible reduction of fine lines, and a more even skin tone and texture.
Of red light therapy, master esthetician Sarah Akram previously told mbg “A brighter and more radiant complexion is achieved after just one session. But completing multiple sessions will yield greater results over time."
I've been using red light tools for about a year now and my skin has never looked better (down to my jawline, that is).
Why I'm shopping this neck mask
I first learned about this neck mask from our beauty editor, Jamie Schneider (whose recommendations have never failed me), and I’ve had it bookmarked ever since.
Per Schneider, her neck and chest looked brighter and more even after just one use. But what she really touts is how easy the mask is to integrate into her routine—which is music to my ears since I prefer my skin care as simple as it gets.
An avid fan of the red light face mask already, I didn't need much convincing to add this neck enhancer to my arsenal. I've simply been waiting for a worthy sale.
HigherDOSE sale details
Red light mask not on your radar? I could sit here all day singing praises for other HigherDOSE products, but the moral of the story is this isn't a sale you want to miss.
Excluding home saunas, subscriptions, and bundles, every item is 20% off with code HDBFCM.
The brand's PEMF mat, infrared sauna blanket, and red light face mask have all done wonders for my well-being—and I'd venture to bet you'll feel the same. Even well-being gurus and longevity experts say these tools are worth the hype.
Check out our full reviews of the red light mask, PEMF mat, and sauna blanket to learn more about each.
The takeaway
We could all use an added glow for the holidays, and this neck mask is a surefire way to achieve it. Whether you purchase the device on its own, with the face mask, or bundle it with another HigherDOSE tool for built-in savings, your skin will be looking brighter than ever. Use code HDBFCM for 20% off sitewide.
