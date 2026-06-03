I've Used The HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter For 6 Months — Here's My Honest Review
Everyone's talking about overwhelm in the longevity space. There are so many ways to boost your well-being, but the abundance can be overwhelming. Between supplements, wearables, blood tests, recovery tools, sleep trackers, and endless social media advice, it's easy to feel like you're falling behind.
That's why I love finding ways to hack my routine that don't add any stress or time to my day—and the HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter is a prime example. Launched last year, the sleek design blends a 10-stage filtration system with red light therapy to make the most of your daily rinse down.
Now that I've had the device installed for nearly three months, I'm ready to break down everything you need to know about the supercharged shower system, including whether it's worth the $599 price tag.
- What it is: A showerhead filter that combines dual red and near-infrared wavelengths (650nm + 850nm) with a 10-stage water filtration system
- Standout feature: The red light ring is removable and can be used as a standalone device outside the shower
- Best for: Anyone who wants to build a consistent red light practice without adding a separate step to their day
- Price: $599 (filter replacement every 75 days, $45 each)
- Verdict: Worth it — especially if you've struggled to stay consistent with red light therapy
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What is HigherDose
HigherDose is the wellness brand behind some of the most talked-about biohacking devices on the market, including the Infrared Sauna Blanket and PEMF Mat. Their philosophy is rooted in making high-frequency wellness tools accessible and stackable into daily life. The Red Light Showerhead Filter is a natural extension of that: science-backed technology built directly into a ritual you're already doing every day.
What the Red Light Showerhead Filter does
Red Light Showerhead Filter merges two essential tools for longevity: a water filter and red light. More importantly, it does both elements incredible well.
The showerhead's 10-stage filtration system reduces harmful contaminates like chlorine, heavy metals (lead, mercury, cadmium), VOCs, microplastics, and mineral residue (which is verified with third-party testing). It pairs with a detachable red light ring, which delivers 200mW/cm² of dual-wavelength light (650nm red + 850nm near-infrared) from scalp to toe while you shower.
While I've used shower filters before, I'm genuinely impressed by how HigherDose approached the red light design. The red light component detaches from the showerhead entirely, and the charging dock doubles as a ring stand—meaning you can use it as a standalone red light device anywhere in your home.
Available in three finishes, the shower filter retails at $599.
FYI
If you're still wondering why you need a shower filter, it's important to point out what's actually in your water. An estimated 70% of U.S. households have hard water. Additionally, most municipal tap water contains measurable levels of chlorine (added for disinfection) and trace heavy metals from aging pipes.
Removing heavy metals and minerals is par for the course with most shower filters, which rely on KDF-55 and vitamin C to neutralize chlorine and reduce heavy metals. But the HigherDose design takes it one step further, with activated carbon to remove odors and VOCs, as swell as vitamin E to restore skin-loving antioxidants to the mix.
How to use it
When I installed my red light showerhead filter, it took less than 10 minutes. Bonus: The kit includes everything you need to get started, including the showerhead, red light ring, charging dock, charging adapter and cable, wrench, plumber's tape, and a manual.
Once installed, the filter's remote control lets you set a timer for 5, 10, or 15 minutes to start a red light session. Depending on the length of your session, the red light battery lasts about a month or so before needing a recharge. Luckily, you don't need to remove the showerhead filter to recharge the light. It connects to the showerhead with a small turn-and-lock system, which can easily be disconnected.
The only reason you may need to adjust the showerhead? Filter replacement. It's recommended every 75 days at $45 per filter. Factor that into your annual cost at about $180/year.
My experience with the showerhead (and what science says)
After regular testing, I've notice a few meaningful changes in my skin and hair with the introduction of HigherDose's Red Light Showerhead Filter. Here's what I saw—and the science that backs up my claims.
Skin glow and radiance
When I look back over the last six months, I've noticed my skin has flourished since introducing the red light showerhead filter. While I could attribute the difference to serums or a more nutrient-dense diet, I realized the shower filter was even more impactful than I thought.
During a recent trip to Europe, the hard water (high in calcium and magnesium) left my skin feeling tight and dry. Even worse, I was breaking out along my T-zone with both small blackhead and noticeable whiteheads.
It was easy to identify something my European routine was lacking: my Red Light Showerhead Filter. A 2024 dermatology review confirmed my suspicion. Photobiomodulation (PBM), the mechanism behind red light therapy, can be used effectively to promote skin rejuvenation and reduce acne.
But it isn't red light working alone to clear up my breakouts. Hard water interacts with soap to form a residue that sits on top of skin, which both clogs pores and prevents the absorption of moisture. In turn, you're left with dry skin that's prone to pimples.
Now that I'm back stateside, I've been using my routine religiously to get my skin back on track.
Scalp and hair health
During the aforementioned trip to Europe, my hair also became noticeably dry and brittle within days. I needed significantly more product to manage it, and the texture felt completely different. Coming home and stepping back into my routine, the difference was immediate. My hair felt softer within the week.
Another important part of my testing: hair health. I've been overdue for a cut for about five months, but you'd never know. I've given multiple apologies to hair stylists over the last couple of months about my split ends and dry hair. Yet every single one has assured me that my long strands are perfectly healthy.
I'd like to think my showerhead had something to do with it. For context, a 2021 study found that 650nm red light promoted the proliferation of human hair follicles and significantly delayed the transition of the hair cycle from the growth phase (anagen) to the shedding phase (catagen) in vitro. That's the exact wavelength this showerhead delivers.
The near-infrared wavelength at 850nm adds another layer, penetrating deeper into the scalp to support circulation, which is a key factor in follicle health. Combined with filtered water free of chlorine and mineral buildup, the scalp environment is prime for supporting long, luscious locks.
Mood and calm
I'll be honest: this is the benefit I'm most cautious about overstating. The product page positions red light as a mood elevator, and there is emerging research on photobiomodulation's effects on the nervous system and circadian rhythm. A 2025 systematic review on whole-body PBM found improvements in sleep quality, higher serum melatonin levels, and lower nocturnal heart rate1 in participants—all markers of a calmer, more regulated nervous system.
What I can say from personal experience is that my morning shower with the red light on feels different. There's something about the warm glow and the ritual of it that sets a calm, intentional tone for the day. Whether that's the red light, the filtered water, or simply the act of building a consistent morning ritual, I'll take it.
Is it worth $599
At $599 plus $180/year in filter replacements, this is a premium purchase. Here's how I think about the value:
- Standalone red light devices: Comparable output typically runs $300–$600+ on their own
- Multi-stage shower filters: Quality options run $50–$150 separately
- The removable ring: You're also getting a portable red light device you can use on your face, scalp, or body anywhere in your home — not just in the shower
You're essentially getting three things in one: a high-quality shower filter, a daily red light therapy session, and a portable red light device. For someone who has struggled to stay consistent with red light therapy, the built-in routine is genuinely worth the premium.
It's best for: wellness enthusiasts who already value red light therapy, anyone dealing with hair thinning or dull skin, and people who want to upgrade their shower water quality. It may not be for you if you're looking for a targeted red light panel for specific body areas, or if the ongoing filter cost is a concern.
FAQ
Is it safe for daily use? Yes. According to HigherDose, the Red Light Showerhead Filter is designed for daily use. The light output and filtration system are engineered to be gentle and effective for consistent, everyday exposure.
How does red light work in the shower? The red light ring delivers 650nm and 850nm wavelengths from a safe distance as water flows, providing head-to-toe light exposure during your normal shower time.
What does the filter remove? The 10-stage filtration system is third-party tested to reduce chlorine, heavy metals (lead, mercury, cadmium), VOCs, chloroform, microplastics, and mineral residue.
Is it easy to install? Yes. Installation takes under 10 minutes and requires no special tools or plumbing experience. Everything you need is included in the box.
Can the red light ring be used outside the shower? Yes. The red light ring is fully removable, and the charging dock doubles as a ring stand for portable, standalone use anywhere in your home.
The takeaway
The HigherDose Red Light Showerhead Filter is one of the most effortless wellness upgrades I've added to my routine—and six months in, the results in my hair and skin speak for themselves. The removable red light ring makes it a genuinely versatile device that goes well beyond the shower. At $599, it's an investment, but one that stacks real value across filtration, red light therapy, and daily consistency.