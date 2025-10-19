Fact Or Fiction: Sugar Can Break Down Collagen — What Research Says
When it comes to diet and your skin, there's a lot of confusing (and sometimes conflicting!) information out there. Just scroll through social media, and you'll find dozens of differing opinions on the subject, ranging from food having no impact on the skin whatsoever to diet being the only thing that matters when it comes to skin health.
But one of the most hotly debated foods is sugar. Folks have lots of questions about what exactly it does to the skin, including if it leads to fine lines and wrinkles. So we dove into the research to see how sugar influences premature aging in the skin.
The truth: Sugar can break down collagen
In general, pro-inflammatory diets can be bad news for collagen.
Inflammatory diets—which often include eating plans that are high in sugar, simple carbohydrates, and processed meats—activate the immune system and promote inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation hurts collagen twofold: Over time, it can inhibit collagen production,1 and it can break down existing collagen2.
Not only can sugar spur inflammation in the body, but it hurts collagen in a very specific way. Research shows that refined sugar leads to glycation of the collagen in the skin3. Sugar links the amino acids present in collagen and elastin, rendering both of them incapable of easy repair.
"High sugar levels can lead to hardening and fragmentation of collagen, weakening the skin foundation and promoting premature skin aging," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once shared about common reasons for collagen decline.
Foods that support collagen production
Don't feel that you need to overhaul your entire eating regimen to "fix" your skin: Life is about balance, after all. So when you need a sugar fix, allow yourself to enjoy whatever sweet treat you fancy. Just be sure to also include a wide variety of skin-supporting nutrients in your diet!
- Consumption of citrus boosts vitamin C, which is a nutrient that helps the body produce collagen4.
- Egg whites contain a good amount of glycine and proline amino acids, which is what makes up collagen.
- Nuts contain zinc, an essential mineral that actually supports your collagen-producing fibroblasts. This mineral can work as an antioxidant too, helping to neutralize free radicals5.
- Antioxidant-rich veggies can help reduce inflammation6 in the body and neutralize oxidative stress, two causes of collagen decline.
- While not directly related to collagen, you'll also want to eat omega-3 fatty acids (oftentimes called "healthy fats") as these can support the skin barrier7, keep the skin hydrated, and reduce inflammation as a whole.
There's no "universal" eating protocol that'll work for everybody, and that's especially true for your skin health. But eating a diverse range of foods can help ensure you're getting the spectrum of nutrients your skin needs to function properly.
Other ways to support collagen in the skin
Food can have a profound impact on the skin (positive and negative), but it's also not the only thing that influences how our skin appears, especially over time.
Be sure to wear sunscreen, as UV exposure is one of the leading causes of collagen decline. (In fact, it can account for up to 80-90% of visible signs of aging8 for some skin tones.) You'll want to round out that skin care routine with a gentle face wash and soothing moisturizer to protect the skin barrier. And for an added collagen-boosting step, add a vitamin C serum or retinol to help encourage collagen production in the skin.
Be sure to get high-quality sleep at night, as that's the body's primary recovery time. Research shows that's when the body repairs and rebuilds collagen9, so it's important to get that sleep if you want to protect your collagen long term.
How you move can also help boost your skin firmness. Research shows that resistance training improves skin elasticity10, upper dermal structure, and dermal thickness. And the researchers specifically found molecules called biglycans in these participants' blood samples, which are linked to skin firmness11. On the flip side, they found a decrease in molecules that inhibit biglycans, like cytokines.
And finally, monitor your stress. Research shows that stress can be pro-inflammatory12, which can lower your ability to naturally produce collagen. Stress also causes an increase in hormones like cortisol, which research has found can decrease the production of collagen.
The takeaway
Yes, sugar can break down collagen in the skin. Over time, this may lead to visible changes we often associate with aging, such as loss of firmness, sagging, and fine lines. So while you don't need to cut out sugar entirely, we do recommend prioritizing a healthy, robust diet full of skin-supporting foods like antioxidant-rich veggies, proteins, and healthy fats. And of course, find a skin care routine you can stick to.
