Rankin uses Shel Silverstein's "The Giving Tree." The tree gives a boy her apples, then her branches, then her trunk, until she's a stump still managing his loneliness. Many of us, especially women, were raised to see the tree's unboundaried giving as the highest form of love. However, when you look at it through a psychological lens, Rankin says it exemplifies a narcissistic boy with a codependent partner. She says this over-giving is fawning, which many consider a trauma response.