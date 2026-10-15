If you struggle to feel a sense of control over your life, Lachman suggests starting small. She recommends identifying one area of your life, such as your health routine, a work project, or a relationship, where you can make a concrete decision and follow through. Each time you act on something within your control, you will reinforce the belief that your choices matter, which is the core of this mindset. Over time, these small wins will compound into a steadier, more durable sense of agency.