The Youth Sports Industry Has The Recipe For Athletic Success All Wrong
Go to you local sports field on any Saturday and you'll see kids who can't yet do long division being coached like they're trying to make a roster, while parents sit on the sidelines, trying to hide the anxious, "my kid is falling behind" look.
By some estimates, more than 30% of kids in the U.S. who play organized sports now play just one sport, year-round. This specialization often occurs before age 10, with most parents believing focusing on one sport at any sign of unique talent is the right thing for their child. They give up early mornings, money, and entire weekends because they believe specializing early is the path to getting ahead.
In my latest solo episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, I dive into the research on youth sports. And, turns out, that belief is mostly wrong.
The machine we built around early specialization
Youth sports is now a multibillion-dollar industry built on one promise: specialize early, and your kid has a shot. I'm not here to mock that dream, because I lived it.
I played four years of Division I basketball at Columbia, and without basketball, I wouldn't have gotten into that school. I specialized starting in ninth grade, playing for multiple club teams.
While the experience absolutely made me better and opened doors, it also burned me out, and led to frequent injuries.
I got the happy ending, but part of me wonders if it was a mistake. I was 15 when I made the call that led me to play basketball on that high-level in college. Today, we're asking 7- and 8-year-olds to make the same one.
What the injury research actually shows
In 2015, Neeru Jayanthi, M.D., a sports medicine physician now at Emory, published a case-control study 1that separated specialization from sheer training hours. He counted kids as specialized if they hit two of three markers: training in one sport, training more than eight months a year, or quitting other sports to focus on one.
He found that specialized kids faced higher risk for overuse injuries, regardless of how much they trained. Researcher David Bell, Ph.D., later found specialization raised risk specifically for overuse injuries2, but not as much for acute ones. His colleague Tim McGuine, Ph.D., tracked around 1,500 high school athletes across nearly 3,000 athletic seasons, and the more specialized kids had higher rates of lower-body injury3.
You also hear that early specialization makes kids quit. While that absolutely happens, the evidence on burnout is the softest that I found, resting largely on theory and smaller studies. When Jayanthi compared single-sport and multi-sport kids on quality of life, it was high for everybody.
Why specialization doesn't even guarantee greatness
Parents and youth athletes accept those costs if specialization actually led to success as an elite athletes, but does it?
A meta-analysis published by Jean Côté, Ph.D., in 2022 found that what makes a standout junior athlete is the opposite of what makes a successful adult athlete. Early specialization and heavy single-sport practice makes kids standout on their youth teams, but they point away from becoming a world-class adult. A follow-up review found such differences that they considered successful juniors and successful senior athletes to be two different populations.
What the researchers found actually predicts greatness is early multidisciplinary practice, meaning lots of different sports. The researchers found a benefit in what they called "deliberate play," which describes pick-up and driveway games kids run for themselves, simply because it's fun.
From around age 6 to 13, successful athletes were in their sampling years, trying different sports and games to see what sticks. Specialization started at 13, or older. For example, Steve Nash, the two-time NBA MVP, played soccer, hockey, and lacrosse before locking into basketball in adolescence.
There are some exceptions. For example, athletes peak at a young age in sports like gymnastics or figure skating, so earlier specialization may be necessary. But the evidence becomes more debatable for team sports like soccer or basketball.
Norway proved the slower path works
One country has figured this out. Norway has a population of about 5.5 million people, which is roughly the same size as Minnesota. Yet, it won 39 medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, more than any other country.
Its sports clubs all follow a philosophy called "Children's Rights in Sport," where there's no scorekeeping, published standings, or national championships for young kids. Children play as many sports as they want, maximizing the Norwegian principle of idrettsglede, which translates to the joy of sport. For example, Erling Haaland, one of the best soccer players on the planet, came up through a small club where, until he was about 10, the team practiced maybe once or twice a week.
This approach has led to about 90% of Norwegian kids growing up playing organized sports, with well over 70% continuing to play as teenagers. Whereas in the U.S., roughly 70% of kids have quit by around age 13, often because it stopped being fun.
I still wrestle with the fact that kids love what they're good at, and one practicing twice a week while peers train daily may fall behind and quit. Still, Norway bet that keeping the most kids playing, for the most years, with the most joy, would produce champions anyway.
The takeaway
You may worry that your kid is falling behind and losing their chance for athletic success, this research shows us that the kid dominating the field at 11 probably isn't going to be the professional athlete at 25.
So let young kids sample lots of sports, even if a coach implies they'll fall behind. Protect unstructured play, which costs nothing and may be the most valuable athletic development of the week. Keeping sports varied and fun serves will serve both your kid's health and potential in the long run.