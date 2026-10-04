Its sports clubs all follow a philosophy called "Children's Rights in Sport," where there's no scorekeeping, published standings, or national championships for young kids. Children play as many sports as they want, maximizing the Norwegian principle of idrettsglede, which translates to the joy of sport. For example, Erling Haaland, one of the best soccer players on the planet, came up through a small club where, until he was about 10, the team practiced maybe once or twice a week.