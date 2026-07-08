The study, conducted by researchers at Mass General Brigham, Boston University, and the Concussion & CTE Foundation, found that NFL players are nearly four times more likely to die from neurodegenerative disease than the general population. That includes dementia and Parkinson's disease, two conditions that affect tens of millions of people worldwide and for which age is typically the primary risk factor. These findings strengthen a growing body of evidence suggesting that repeated head impacts sustained over years of play contribute to long-term brain health risks.