Burdock root (Arctium lappa) can be a blood purifier, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and tonic for the liver and kidneys. It’s a mild bitter and, as such, can stimulate digestion and gastric juices. As a diuretic, burdock root stimulates the body’s release of waste water, which can help flush the kidneys.

Finally, the root is also a nutritive, loaded with minerals which are often flushed from the body when the kidneys aren’t working as well as they should. If you can find burdock root in the produce section of your local natural food store, feel free to add it liberally to stir-fries and soups. Otherwise, you can take it in capsule or extract form.

It’s important for the body and mind to heal in order to fully recover from addiction. If you find yourself suffering from tension and stress as your body heals, you can try adding chamomile, holy basil, lemon balm, and valerian to your daily herbal protocol.

Yoga and meditation are also great for maintaining balance between the mind and body. However, as mentioned, it’s always best to consult your primary care doctor before attempting anything new—and as always, find what’s best for your own body.