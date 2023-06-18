From easy-to-follow recipe cards to its user-friendly app to a seasonal magazine with menu highlights, HelloFresh has a handle on convenience. To get started, you’ll create your HelloFresh account by personalizing your meal kit plan. Here, you’ll set your preferences so that their system will show you the most relevant recipes for you. You can choose up to six options from meat and veggies, just veggies, family-friendly, fit and wholesome, quick and easy, and pescatarian. You’ll be able to swap proteins and sides if they aren’t a perfect match and choose from over 60 recipes on its website under “weekly menus”. Here, you’ll discover recipes by cook time, notable mentions like “Hall of Fame” and “Best of 2022”, and descriptors like calorie smart, carb smart, protein smart, vegan, and more.

After setting your preferences, you’ll choose your plan to be for two or four people with two to six recipes per week. HelloFresh will then populate meals based on your preferences, and you’ll be notified that you have a certain amount of time to swap meals before your box is out for delivery. You should get your first delivery box containing your pre-measured ingredients and recipe cards with nutritional information and step-by-step cooking instructions within a week of placing your order and is sent in a box with cooling technology that will keep the ingredients fresh for up to 48 hours. If you need to skip a week or cancel your subscription, you can manage your entire account from the mobile app or the website.

