Pigmentation issues routinely hover at the top of the list of skin concerns for many—they may start in your teen years, as acne gives way to darker red and brown patches of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Or maybe you even notice sunspots in your late twenties, creeping in from UV damage of years past. Finally, you may find you suffer from melasma, a condition characterized by dark brown or gray-brown patches of melasma appearing most often on the cheeks, forehead, nose, and chin. It can affect any skin tone, and it usually starts affecting people around their 30s and 40s, progressively getting worse over time.

If you have melasma, you likely know how tricky it can be to tend to—and thus preventative care is often key. Essentially, if you avoid common triggers that make it worse, you don’t have to deal with trying to brighten your tone later.

Generally, the most common understood triggers are hormonal changes and UV damage. Hormonal changes are often out of our control—for example, women tend to get melasma worse during pregnancy—but you can certainly avoid sun damage. We advise everyone wear SPF, but those with melasma especially need to heed these warnings.

But there’s another trigger—that may actually get worse in the winter—from a very unexpected source.