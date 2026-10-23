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The Heart-Healthy Eating Pattern Researchers Linked To Depression Risk
We know that what we eat affects our physical health, but could it also relate to our mood?
Researchers are exploring how everyday eating habits might influence mental well-being, including whether a diet designed to lower blood pressure has benefits beyond the heart.
A study of 3,465 adults1 explored the connection between the DASH diet and depressive symptoms.
The findings offer another clue about the relationship between nutrition and mental health, though they don't establish that diet can prevent or treat depression.
About the study
DASH stands for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. Originally developed to help lower blood pressure, this eating pattern emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy, and lean protein while limiting sodium.
Researchers analyzed food questionnaires from 3,465 adults in China to see how closely their eating habits matched the DASH diet.
Participants also completed a questionnaire that screened for depressive symptoms. Overall, 13.3% screened positive.
Researchers accounted for factors such as age, sex, body weight, education, and physical activity to see whether the relationship between diet and depressive symptoms remained.
Following the DASH diet more closely was linked to lower depression odds
Adults whose diets more closely followed the DASH pattern generally had lower odds of depressive symptoms, even after researchers accounted for other health and lifestyle factors.
However, the association didn't continue indefinitely.
People who scored higher on DASH adherence initially tended to have lower odds of depressive symptoms, but once scores passed a certain point, the link became weaker and was no longer statistically significant.
This doesn't mean there's an ideal score everyone should aim for.
The researchers described this pattern as exploratory, so more research is needed to determine whether it holds up in other groups.
How your diet might connect to your mood
Researchers suggested a few possible explanations for the association, although they didn't test these mechanisms directly.
Inflammation: Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provide fiber and antioxidants that support the body's normal inflammatory response. Since inflammation has been linked to depression in other research, this may be one possible connection.
The gut-brain axis: Fiber-rich foods nourish beneficial gut microbes, which communicate with the brain through the gut-brain axis. Scientists are still investigating how these interactions affect mental health.
Other lifestyle habits: People who eat balanced diets may also be more physically active or have more consistent routines, which could influence their well-being.
There's an important caveat. Because researchers measured diet and depressive symptoms at one point in time, they can't determine which came first.
Depressive symptoms might also make healthy eating harder. Genetics, life circumstances, sleep, and access to mental health care can influence depression, too.
How to eat more DASH-style
You don't need to reinvent your meal plan to follow the DASH pattern. Try incorporating more of its staple foods into meals you already enjoy.
- Add more produce: Toss spinach into scrambled eggs or serve vegetables with dinner.
- Choose whole grains: Try oats, brown rice, or whole-wheat bread more often.
- Include lean protein: Beans, lentils, fish, and chicken all fit the pattern.
- Cut back on sodium: Use herbs, spices, garlic, or citrus to add flavor with less salt.
The takeaway
Your next heart-healthy meal could do more than support your blood pressure.
The DASH diet was linked to lower odds of depressive symptoms, although researchers still need to untangle the connection. Consider it another reason to give your plate a little extra color, not a replacement for mental health care.