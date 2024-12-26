Skip to Content
Functional Food

Bad For The Breath, Good For The Heart: Why This Cardiologist Swears By Garlic

Abby Moore
Abby Moore
December 26, 2024
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Garlic head and garlic cloves in strong lighting and blue background
Image by Jirus Malawong / iStock
December 26, 2024

Garlic is notorious for two things: making the kitchen smell like a five-star restaurant, and making your breath smell completely unpleasant. While its aromatic qualities are pretty well known, what about the actual health benefits? 

According to Steven Gundry, M.D., cardiologist and mbg Functional Nutrition Coaching instructor, garlic is one of the most underrated heart-healthy foods.

The heart-health benefits of garlic

Oddly enough, some of the cardiovascular benefits are rooted in the vegetable's gut-health benefits. Garlic is rich in prebiotic fibers1, which are essential for the flourishing of probiotics (aka good bacteria) in the gut. 

According to a study published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Disease Research, probiotics have been shown to manage blood cholesterol2 by lowering cholesterol production, breaking down liver bile acids, and even eating excess cholesterol as a source of nourishment. Other studies have suggested that pre-, pro-, and synbiotics may play a role in overall cardiovascular health3.

"Not only is [garlic] a great prebiotic, but it also has antibacterial properties," Gundry adds, "which, if you like the infectious theory of heart disease—which I do—may explain why garlic eaters have little plaque in their arteries," he says. 

The infectious theory of heart disease4 states that exposure to certain infectious agents, like viruses, bacteria, and parasites, might lead to plaque buildup (atherosclerosis) and eventually coronary artery disease. 

But since garlic contains anti-inflammatory5, antibacterial6, and antiviral properties, eating it may lower the risk of developing an infection and, therefore, the risk of developing heart-related problems. 

The takeaway

Anecdotally, these claims show promise: "I have several patients who I would have predicted to have horrible plaque buildup but who had none on angiograms," Gundry tells us.

And the scientific research on garlic consumption and cardiovascular disease risk7 seems to back it up, as well. So, tell your date the garlic breath might be worth it.

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot
Recipes

Craving Something Light? This Super Easy (Vegan!) Gazpacho Hits the Spot

Eliza Sullivan

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist
Functional Food

12 Superfoods That Support Memory, From A Neurodegenerative Disease Specialist

Abby Moore

Quinoa vs. Rice: Is One Grain Better Than The Other? RDs Settle The Debate
Functional Food

Quinoa vs. Rice: Is One Grain Better Than The Other? RDs Settle The Debate

Abby Moore

The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered
Recipes

The 10 Most Common Sourdough Starter Questions, Answered

Emilie Raffa

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System
Recipes

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System

Sarah Regan

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health
Functional Food

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist: 7 Foods I Eat Daily For My Brain Health

Emma Loewe

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety
Functional Food

Add These Foods, Drinks & Nutrients To Your Diet To Fight Depression & Anxiety

Morgan Chamberlain

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish
Recipes

Forget Crab: Throw Together These Salmon Cakes With One Can Of Fish

Eliza Sullivan

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It
Food Trends

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It

Kristine Thomason

