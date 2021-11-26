4 Genius Ways To Use Thanksgiving Leftovers For Healthy Meals All Week

No matter how carefully you plan, leftovers after any big gathering, and Thanksgiving in particular, seem inevitable. But with the average U.S. household tossing upward of 30% of the food we purchase, food waste is a big concern—and leftovers are definitely a factor.

Finding clever ways to repurpose leftovers is the best way to make the most of food, without letting it go to waste, especially if you're not into the idea of eating Thanksgiving dinner over and over again. Below, find a few of our favorite ways to reimagine any leftovers (but yes, especially Thanksgiving ones):