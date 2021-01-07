When you hear the phrase 'bubbles and squeak,' I doubt the item that comes to mind is a breakfast offering—but the good news is that's exactly what it is. When I first heard of it, it was splashed across trendy brunch menus in Sydney, but the dish is certainly not new.

Traditionally, the dish might be made from the previous night's leftovers, repurposed for breakfast. You could call it an early form of low-waste cooking: it's been known (in one form of another) since the 18th century. And the name? According to the Oxford English Dictionary, it comes from the sound the dish makes as it cooks.

In Great British Vegan, Aimee Ryan updates this dish for a plant-based diet—which doesn't require a ton of changes. She recommends serving it alongside a larger breakfast or on it's own with a bit of ketchup. While her recipe calls for cabbage or sprouts, you could probably add other greens or leftover veggies: whatever you have around that you think might work.