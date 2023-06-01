As summer approaches, many of us are ringing in the new season with new hobbies. And usually, this means buying new stuff. To keep your impact low and joy value high this month, consider how you can use the materials that already exist in your community as you're gardening, hiking, etc.

The Buy Nothing app can be a great place to find art supplies for your epic landscape painting, for example, while Facebook Marketplace is a good spot for scouting secondhand pickleball gear. Instead of buying a shovel that you'll only use once, can you ask your neighbor to borrow theirs for digging out your square-foot garden? By shopping your own neighborhood first, you can reduce the pressure to produce new goods, cut down on unnecessary shipping, and form some new connections in the process. So, does anyone in Brooklyn have any watercolor paints to spare?