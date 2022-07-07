Feeling Mentally Fatigued? Try This 20-Minute Antidote To Stress & Overwhelm

As we head into July and the height of summer here in the U.S., your mind might be on trips to faraway locales. Traveling can expose us to new wonders of the natural world, and in that sense it can encourage us to be better stewards of the planet. But as you likely know, it can also be supremely damaging to the environment. (Don't get me started on the climate impact of air travel and overtourism.)

Besides buying carbon offsets for your flight from a reputable source (which is a great place to start), summer travelers can think more holistically about the mark they're leaving behind with their trips. From the gear that you buy for the journey, the transportation you take to your destination, and the businesses you choose to support when you arrive, there are so many ways to make your travels a little bit gentler.