Luckily, she ended up seeing a doctor who happened to love marathons, who helped Greca start to see exercise as emotional support rather than control. Strength training became a turning point, helping her embrace movement as an empowering outlet instead of a reaction to fear or shame. Now, she always strives to view movement as a positive choice she’s making to help herself feel her best, and she encourages her clients to do things they enjoy to cultivate the same mindset around their exercise routines. That’s what makes a program sustainable.