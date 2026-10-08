Entering The Menopausal Transition May Be Linked To This Health Risk
Menopause can change more than your periods, sleep, and body temperature. For some women, anxiety or low mood can creep in, too, making everyday stress feel harder to handle.
Those changes are easy to dismiss when menopause is usually framed around physical symptoms.
But new research suggests the timing of this transition may matter, too. Women who reached the later stages of menopause earlier in life showed a different mental health pattern than those who hadn't reached that stage yet.
About the study
Researchers followed more than 2,600 Finnish women as part of a long-term study.
They used hormone levels, menstrual history, and hormone therapy use to determine where participants were in the menopausal transition.
Some women were in late perimenopause or had already reached menopause by around age 46, while others had not reached that stage.
Participants completed questionnaires measuring anxiety and depression symptoms. Researchers also checked national records for antidepressant and anti-anxiety medication purchases between ages 40 and 57.
The goal was to see whether reaching the later stages of menopause earlier was associated with a higher likelihood of mental health symptoms.
The menopausal transition was linked to more anxiety & depression
Women who had reached the menopausal transition by around age 46 reported more anxiety symptoms than those who had not reached it yet.
About 22.6% of women in the earlier-transition group reported clinically significant anxiety symptoms, compared with 16% of women in the comparison group.
Depression showed a similar pattern. About 30.1% of women in the earlier-transition group reported clinically significant depressive symptoms, compared with 24.6% of women who had not yet reached the menopausal transition.
These associations remained after researchers accounted for smoking, alcohol use, body weight, and education.
Medication use pointed in a similar direction. Women in the later stages were more likely to start antidepressants (48% versus 41%) and anti-anxiety medications (18.3% versus 13.3%).
However, those differences were small enough that they could have been explained by other health factors once researchers considered them together.
Why the timing of menopause may matter
Hormonal changes during the menopausal transition can affect systems involved in mood and stress.
Estrogen interacts with brain chemicals involved in mood regulation and may also influence cortisol, a hormone involved in the body's stress response.
But this study found an association, not proof that earlier menopause causes anxiety or depression. The women who had reached the later stages also differed from the other participants.
They were more likely to smoke, less likely to have a college degree, and more likely to have no children.
These factors can also affect mental health, so menopause timing may not explain the entire difference.
What to do if you're struggling
If your mental health feels off during the menopausal transition, you don't have to simply chalk it up to hormones. A few ways to advocate for yourself:
- Bring up new symptoms: Tell your health care provider if you're experiencing persistent anxiety, low mood, or other changes that feel unusual for you.
- Mention the timing: If you're going through menopause earlier than expected, let your provider know. It can help give them more context when evaluating your symptoms.
- Ask about your options: Your provider can help explore whether hormonal changes or another factor may be contributing and discuss appropriate treatment if needed.
Most importantly, you don't need to wait until you're struggling to the point that it affects your daily life before asking for support.
The takeaway
Menopause can bring some unexpected changes, including shifts in mood and anxiety.
If you notice your mental health feeling different during the transition, don't brush it off as something you simply have to live with. It’s worth bringing up with your health care provider.