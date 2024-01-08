The answer is through action—living well and directing our energies toward finding the sustainable and satisfied life that is midway between excess and deficiency, between narcissism and neediness. That is why the six Sustainable Life Satisfaction techniques are all practical and active—they are not conceptual. They are things you can train yourself to do, naturally and consistently, to live a good life and appreciate and support the people and the world around you instead of relying on external influences and factors for your inner calm and joy. These six tools will liberate you from wasting your time and, ultimately, your life, trying to control circumstances that are out of your reach and allow you to focus on what you can control—your own reactions and behavior—for a life beyond happiness, a place of defiant resilience.