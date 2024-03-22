I’d be lying if I said I commit to this hand care routine every single day. I typically do the whole song and dance once a week, but at the very least, I will always moisturize the skin and protect it with SPF. Usually, that looks like slathering on hand cream and rubbing in the excess sunscreen I use on my face. It’s OK if your routine is similarly haphazard, but know that your paws do so much for you day to day—so every now and then, why not give them the pampering they deserve?