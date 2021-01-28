Try This Mind- And Body-Releasing Yoga Pose, Perfect For Tonight's Full Moon

If you're looking to work your strength, balance, and flexibility, one great yoga pose to incorporate into your next flow is half moon, Ardha Chandrasana. This challenging posture certainly requires some patience, but the good news, it's simple to modify, as your body learns to open up into the full posture.

In honor of tonight's full moon, this move will help you expand and release—two major cosmic themes during the celestial phenomenon. It's a great way to let the hard work of your yoga practice come to fruition.

Here's how to properly do half moon, as demonstrated by certified yoga instructor, Claire Grieve.