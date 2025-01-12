At the most basic level, a DIY scrub needs just two ingredients: a physical exfoliant and an emollient. Pitocco uses sugar for her exfoliant, as the gentle granules can mechanically remove all the debris without scratching up the skin. As for the emollient, she's partial to jojoba oil (and we concur): The oil closely mimics1 the natural oils in your skin, and it feeds your scalp with moisture and healthy nutrients. As naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D., once told us about the beloved oil: "The oil is made up of mostly fatty acids and wax esters. This includes helping dry or flaky skin on the scalp for conditions such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis."