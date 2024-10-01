"[It's] a unique part of the face because it can be in direct contact with your hair," notes board-certified dermatologist Tanya Kormeili, M.D., about the forehead and hairline. "Any styling hair products such as oils or gels, etc., can accidentally be in contact with the forehead skin and lead to clogging of the pores and acne." Additionally, it's an area prone to perspiration. "After exercising, your sweat leaves behind bacteria and sebum that can cause acne," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD.