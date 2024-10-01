Skip to Content
Beauty

Hairline Acne Is A Sign You're Making This Face-Washing Blunder

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
October 01, 2024
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy
October 01, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Other than maskne (because that's still a thing!), the most common acne complaint I've heard this summer is hairline breakouts. These zits reside in a beauty no man's land: part scalp, part forehead, and often neglected.

And when these start to creep in come summer heat and humidity—we'll get to why—the fix is simply correcting an all-too-common face-washing mistake. Allow us to weigh in. 

What causes hairline blemishes & what can you do? 

So first up, let's explain why these super-common zits happen and seem to worsen over the summer: It's the perfect storm of sweat, oil, bacteria, hair-product buildup, makeup, and—well—it's a spot we often forget (or avoid!) while washing our face.

"[It's] a unique part of the face because it can be in direct contact with your hair," notes board-certified dermatologist Tanya Kormeili, M.D., about the forehead and hairline. "Any styling hair products such as oils or gels, etc., can accidentally be in contact with the forehead skin and lead to clogging of the pores and acne." Additionally, it's an area prone to perspiration. "After exercising, your sweat leaves behind bacteria and sebum that can cause acne," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD.

But let's focus on that last point above: It's an often ignored spot for washing. "Most people experience them closer to the hairline for two reasons: Your face cream or makeup may not get washed off properly and still remain in your hairline. And the hairline is often neglected when shampooing, thus leaving natural hair oil on the scalp," says certified trichologist Shab Reslan

So given that the breakouts may be caused by the simple fact that you're not effectively cleansing the area, the first thing to do is evaluate your cleansing habits. Listen: It's a weird in-between space, and so it is entirely understandable if sometimes you forget to diligently scrub your hairline. It happens to the best of us.

Simply consider budding zits a wake-up call to spend a little more time and attention on the area. After a few more diligent washes, ideally, the situation should start to subside. (And if you're worried about taking a face cleanser to the hair? Check out our favorite gentle, natural washes here.)

After, if you're worried about the hairline drying funky, just grab your blowdryer and put it on the lowest, lightest setting, and gently target the area.

The takeaway

When your skin is acting up—ahem, breakouts—we often take it as a sign that you need to perhaps adjust some habits, be that looking at lifestyle changes or products. As for hairline acne, it may just be your skin's way of telling you to be smarter about your evening rinse. 

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They're Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

