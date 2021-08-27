Are You Making This Face-Washing Mistake? (Don't Worry: It's An Easy Fix)

But let's focus on that last point above: It's an often ignored spot for washing. "Most people experience them closer to the hairline for two reasons: Your face cream or makeup may not get washed off properly and still remain in your hairline. And the hairline is often neglected when shampooing, thus leaving natural hair oil on the scalp," says certified trichologist Shab Reslan.

So given that the breakouts may be caused by the simple fact that you're not effectively cleansing the area, the first thing to do is evaluate your cleansing habits. Listen: It's a weird in-between space, and so it is entirely understandable if sometimes you forget to diligently scrub your hairline. It happens to the best of us. Simply consider budding zits a wake-up call to spend a little more time and attention on the area. After a few more diligent washes, ideally the situation should start to subside. (And if you're worried about taking a face cleanser to the hair? Check out our favorite gentle, natural washes here.) After, if you're worried about the hairline drying funky, just grab your blowdryer and put it on the lowest, lightest setting, and gently target the area.