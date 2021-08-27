mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
Hairline Acne Is A Sign You're Making This Face-Washing Blunder

Hairline Acne Is A Sign You're Making This Face-Washing Blunder

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Are You Making This Face-Washing Mistake? (Don't Worry: It's An Easy Fix)

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

August 27, 2021 — 15:03 PM

Other than maskne (because that's still a thing!), the most common acne complaint I've heard this summer is hairline breakouts. These zits reside in a beauty no man's land: part scalp, part forehead, and often neglected. And when these start to creep in come summer heat and humidity—we'll get to why—the fix is simply correcting an all-too-common face-washing mistake. Allow us to weigh in. 

What causes hairline blemishes & what can you do? 

So first up, let's explain why these super-common zits happen and seem to worsen over the summer: It's the perfect storm of sweat, oil, bacteria, hair-product buildup, makeup, and—well—it's a spot we often forget (or avoid!) while washing our face.

"[It's] a unique part of the face because it can be in direct contact with your hair," notes board-certified dermatologist Tanya Kormeili, M.D., about the forehead and hairline. "Any styling hair products such as oils or gels, etc., can accidentally be in contact with the forehead skin and lead to clogging of the pores and acne." Additionally, it's an area prone to perspiration. "After exercising, your sweat leaves behind bacteria and sebum that can cause acne," says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Turn your passion into a purpose.


Functional Nutrition Coaching shoppable with blue table and cut fruits

But let's focus on that last point above: It's an often ignored spot for washing. "Most people experience them closer to the hairline for two reasons: Your face cream or makeup may not get washed off properly and still remain in your hairline. And the hairline is often neglected when shampooing, thus leaving natural hair oil on the scalp," says certified trichologist Shab Reslan

So given that the breakouts may be caused by the simple fact that you're not effectively cleansing the area, the first thing to do is evaluate your cleansing habits. Listen: It's a weird in-between space, and so it is entirely understandable if sometimes you forget to diligently scrub your hairline. It happens to the best of us. Simply consider budding zits a wake-up call to spend a little more time and attention on the area. After a few more diligent washes, ideally the situation should start to subside. (And if you're worried about taking a face cleanser to the hair? Check out our favorite gentle, natural washes here.) After, if you're worried about the hairline drying funky, just grab your blowdryer and put it on the lowest, lightest setting, and gently target the area.

Advertisement

The takeaway.

When your skin is acting up—ahem, breakouts—we often take it as a sign that you need to perhaps adjust some habits, be that looking at lifestyle changes or products. As for hairline acne, it may just be your skin's way of telling you to be smarter about your evening rinse. 

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

When Your Skin Is Irritated, These 8 DIY Oatmeal Masks Will Turn Things Around

Dorian Smith-Garcia
When Your Skin Is Irritated, These 8 DIY Oatmeal Masks Will Turn Things Around
Beauty

Uh, Did You Know There Are 5 Different Wrinkle Types? How To Care For Each One

Jamie Schneider
Uh, Did You Know There Are 5 Different Wrinkle Types? How To Care For Each One
Integrative Health

Can You "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes & Here's How

Jamie Schneider
Can You "Think" Yourself Younger? A Longevity Expert Says Yes & Here's How
Personal Growth

Know Someone Who Refuses To Grow Up? 6 Signs They Might Have Peter Pan Syndrome

Alex Shea
Know Someone Who Refuses To Grow Up? 6 Signs They Might Have Peter Pan Syndrome
Women's Health

The Challenges & Opportunities Of Breastfeeding As A Black Mother

Thérèse Cator
The Challenges & Opportunities Of Breastfeeding As A Black Mother
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional MD & This Is Why Most People Should Stop Avoiding Carbs

Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
I'm A Functional MD & This Is Why Most People Should Stop Avoiding Carbs
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: My One Tip To Never Get Bored In Relationships

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Positive Psychiatrist: My One Tip To Never Get Bored In Relationships
Spirituality

Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Start Your Day Screaming, From A Breathwork Expert
Integrative Health

This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion

Jamie Schneider
This Underrated Fruit Is A+ For Easing Bloat & Supporting Digestion
Functional Food

This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet — Here's What To Do

Korin Miller
This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet — Here's What To Do
Nature

How To Reap The Benefits Of A Nature Vacation — Without Leaving Home

Emma Loewe
How To Reap The Benefits Of A Nature Vacation — Without Leaving Home
Integrative Health

So, Are There Any Side Effects When Taking Collagen? We Asked The Pros

Alexandra Engler
So, Are There Any Side Effects When Taking Collagen? We Asked The Pros
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hairline-acne-is-sign-youre-making-this-face-washing-blunder

Your article and new folder have been saved!