Summer heat can do a number on our makeup. If you're one to break a sweat as soon as you step under the sun, you're likely familiar with the unfortunate scenario: Your foundation melts, your powders look caky, and your mascara puddles into an inky mess. To sweat-proof the situation, we recommend opting for cream or liquid formulas that won't grip or pill, as well as a waterproof mascara to keep your lashes from smudging midday.

With the latter, though, there's a slight issue: A waterproof mascara is one clingy companion. Most formulas clutch your lashes for dear life—which is great for long-lasting curl but not so fun when you're scrubbing off the pigment at the end of the day. Rub too harshly, and you might even lose delicate lashes in the process (they do grow back, but you'll want to avoid physical stress to keep them fluttery).

Still, we love a good waterproof mascara—stubborn as it may be. So we'll share a handy trick that will transform how you use the sweat-proof product this summer, makeup-artist-tested and approved.