We've discussed at length the issue of blue light exposure at night (according to Berzin, it does have the potential to sabotage our sleep, which has downstream effects for mental well-being). It's a valid topic of concern, but Berzin points us toward a slightly different avenue: "What we haven't talked about as much are the ways in which technology, and the information we're getting from it, is stimulating us and keeping us from reaching a deeper sleep," she says. "We don't take this seriously enough."