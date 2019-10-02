Whether you realize it or not, your life is comprised of many, many habits. Some you're probably aware of, and some you're not; some work to quietly help you meet particular goals, while others have outlived their usefulness but keep operating, throwing you off track.

Big life events like moving or starting a new job or relationship are an opportunity to declutter our habit selves, freeing them up so that we can consciously establish new, more productive habits. But a big life shift isn't necessary—even just becoming aware of how habits work in our lives is a chance to reevaluate priorities and make sure our habits are in line with our aspirations. And that can mean ditching once good habits that have lost their appeal.

Maybe you go out for drinks and dinner every Friday with friends from work. It was fun at first, a stress release you looked forward to. But lately you've noticed that the conversation circles around the same few topics. You can't bear to hear, yet again, your friend's stories about her son, or the usual complaining about office politics. You've even started ordering the same things week after week because you've tried everything else on the menu. What began as a welcome start to the weekend now feels like a duty.

Or perhaps you love watching the sunset over the lake by your house. You decide that it's a wonderful way to end each day. So you make a habit of sitting on the deck every evening to watch. But as time has worn on, that sunset has become slightly less enthralling. Eventually, your habit starts to feel constraining. Your partner has stopped joining you, and you now spend your time thinking of other things you could be doing instead. Sunset-watching has begun to feel like an obligation. Even good habits can turn into ruts.

The little-known 19th-century French philosopher Félix Ravaisson was able to put this concept into concrete terms. He called it the double law of habit. Basically it means this: Repetition strengthens our tendency to act, but it also weakens our sensation of that act. Doing something again and again means we will keep doing it but also that we will feel its effects less. In other words, we habituate.

It's a deceptively complex process, and one that has power to sap force and meaning from our lives. We tend to keep doing things long after they have lost meaning for us.

Habituation is one reason we lose interest in the material stuff we buy (thinking those things will finally make us happy). Certainly, you enjoyed sitting on your new couch the day it was delivered. And you got to show it off to your friends the next time they visited. But after that? You probably don't notice it much now. It just got folded into the rest of your evening habits. It's literally part of the furniture of your life. You plop down on it to watch TV or surf the web.