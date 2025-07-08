Advertisement
Growing Younger With...Stress? The Science Of Good Stress & Aging
We’ve long been told that stress is a silent killer, accelerating aging and increasing our risk of chronic disease. But research suggests that the story is far more nuanced.
In a fascinating study1 led by Sharon Bergquist, M.D., researchers explored how different levels of stress impact biological aging, measured not by the number of birthdays you've celebrated but by DNA methylation patterns that reveal your true biological age.
And the results? A little stress might actually be a good thing.
The CEO study: Rethinking stress & aging
Bergquist and her team conducted research on Fortune 500 executives, individuals known for high-pressure lifestyles, to determine how stress influences aging at the cellular level. Using epigenetic clocks, specifically GrimAge acceleration (one of the most accurate markers of biological age), the team analyzed DNA methylation patterns in relation to self-reported stress levels.
One might assume that the most relaxed individuals, those with minimal stress, would have the youngest biological ages. But surprisingly, that wasn’t the case.
The study found that individuals with moderate stress levels exhibited slower biological aging compared to those with very low or extremely high stress levels. In other words, a “Goldilocks” amount of stress (not too little, not too much) was associated with the healthiest aging patterns.
The paradox of stress: Hormesis in action
The results align with a concept called hormesis, a biological principle in which low to moderate exposure to stressors strengthens the body's resilience. Think about how exercise temporarily stresses muscles but ultimately makes them stronger.
The same logic applies to stress at a cellular level: manageable stress can trigger protective mechanisms that enhance longevity, while excessive or chronic stress becomes detrimental.
In the study, resilience played a crucial role in determining the effects of stress. Among individuals with low resilience, those who reported low stress actually experienced the fastest biological aging.
This seemingly paradoxical result suggests that mild stress might serve as a protective factor, especially for those with lower baseline coping abilities. Conversely, among highly resilient individuals, low stress was associated with slower aging, highlighting the intricate interplay between stress, resilience, and biological health.
Why does this happen? The epigenetic mechanisms at play
The study highlights how stress influences aging at a molecular level through DNA methylation, an epigenetic process that modifies gene expression without altering the genetic code itself.
When stress is chronic and unmanageable, it accelerates cellular aging by promoting inflammation and dysregulating the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis. However, moderate stress appears to activate adaptive processes that fortify cells against long-term damage.
The GrimAge clock used in this study incorporates methylation-based markers that predict lifespan and healthspan more effectively than other biological age estimators. The findings support previous research suggesting that stress isn’t inherently harmful—its effects depend on the dose and how well an individual is equipped to manage it.
Finding the right balance of stress
So, what does this mean for your daily life?
- Avoid chronic, overwhelming stress, which can accelerate aging and contribute to disease. Practices like mindfulness, exercise, and social support can help mitigate harmful effects.
- Embrace manageable challenges. Whether it’s a tough workout, learning a new skill, or taking on a project outside your comfort zone, moderate stress can be a catalyst for growth and resilience.
- Build resilience. The study suggests that those with strong coping mechanisms benefit most from lower stress levels, while those with lower resilience might actually need mild stressors to slow biological aging. Resilience training, through mindset shifts, therapy, or stress-management techniques, can enhance your ability to handle life’s inevitable pressures.
The takeaway
The idea that stress can help us grow younger flips conventional wisdom on its head. Rather than aiming for a stress-free life, we might be better off learning to navigate and harness stress in a way that strengthens us.
In the ever-evolving science of longevity, this study offers a refreshing perspective: stress isn’t always the enemy—it’s how we respond to it that counts.