If You Are Grieving This Holiday Season, These Self-Care Tips Can Help

In my book, Return to You: 11 Spiritual Lessons for Unshakable Inner Peace, I share a process for grieving the loss of a loved one and recognizing that everyone is on their own journey. Not everyone will understand what you are experiencing, which is why speaking up, setting boundaries, and sharing your needs with others are important. Many will carry on with traditions and seasonal demands unaware of the pain you feel inside, so pay attention to what you need and nurture yourself. Be honest with yourself about what you can show up for and what feels like too much. And give yourself permission to do things differently this year.