If You Are Grieving This Holiday Season, These Self-Care Tips Can Help

Moments of shock and disbelief, to denial and acceptance, followed by anger, sadness, and numbness are all part of grief’s daily gifts to us.

And grief doesn’t just come from the loss of a loved one. So many of us are in a post-traumatic stress response due to the state of the world over the past few years. Whatever you are going through, loss in any form will cause emotional distress that rocks our nervous system and can prevent us from enjoying our life and connecting to others in a meaningful manner.

As a life coach and an author who writes books on the psychology of happiness and getting unstuck, I’ve learned some things we can do to make it through the difficult times in life. Without a solid self-care practice and daily self-love routine, the emotional pain would have been unbearable. The goal isn’t to push away the pain, but to find healing and balance within each phase of our life.

Although grief is very personal and looks and feels different across individuals, we can take some self-care steps to feel a bit more balanced and navigate this challenging time with more grace and ease. These are my go-to tips for this time of year.