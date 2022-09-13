These 6-Ingredient Grain & Dairy-Free Blueberry Scones Are Packed With Fiber

Following a grain and dairy-free diet (whether by necessity or choice) is no doubt difficult to navigate, and oftentimes you'll find that in adjusting certain recipes to fit your dietary needs, the flavor is depleted in the process. However, actress and author Jenny Mollen understands the importance of preserving flavor while creating delicious, accessible recipes. Especially if you're cooking for children—or, as she calls them, "young dictators" in her new book Dictator Lunches.

Looking to create a decadent meal fit for your children without the allergens of dairy or grain? These blueberry scones are the perfect fit. "When I’m able to adjust a recipe by removing the grain without completely destroying the flavor, I always go for it. These scones pack all of the punch of an afternoon tea with none of the sugar hangover," explains Mollen. "They are also incredible for breakfast. You know I wouldn’t make you use sugar unless you absolutely had to! Here it adds a special kind of crunch."

Whether you're making these scones for your children or yourself, they're sure to be a hit.