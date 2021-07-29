3 Pieces Of Advice These Relationship Psychologists Give Every New Couple

When mbg founder and co-CEO Jason Wachob asked the Gottmans for their advice for new couples on a recent episode of the mbg podcast, John Gottman Ph.D. said that listening is key.

"When you're upset," he told his wife Julie, "the world stops and I listen. And I want to know what's bothering you, because your feelings and your needs are the most important thing to me."

Listening to your partner's frustrations is fundamental to building transparency and healthy communication. It also brings up the importance of recognizing bids for connection—which the Gottmans swear by. If you want to have a great relationship, they say, you'll need to adopt the model of really listening when your partner is upset, and supporting them through it.