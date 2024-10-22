Skip to Content
Integrative Health

"Good" Cholesterol May Increase Dementia Risk: A Cardiologist Explains Why

Hannah Frye
October 22, 2024
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Image by FLAMINGO IMAGES / Stocksy
October 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Researchers proposed that cholesterol may impact dementia risk—but not in the way you might expect. A study suggests that both low and high HDL levels could be associated with an increased risk of dementia. Here's what to know.

Low and high levels of HDL may be associated with increased dementia risk

A study published in Neurology found that those who had higher and lower HDL ("good cholesterol") values had a higher dementia risk than those with more moderate HDL levels.

To come to this conclusion, researchers used health data from 184,367 participants from the Kaiser Permanente Northern California health plan, all aged 55 or older. They had no indication of dementia prior to initial evaluation between 2002 and 2007. 

The team monitored these participants' cholesterol measurements up until 2020, while noting confounding health factors. 

In the end, they found that those with the highest HDL levels had a 15% higher rate of developing dementia, and those with the lowest HDL levels had a 7% higher rate of dementia than those in the middle range. This particular study didn't note major differences between LDL ("bad cholesterol") levels and dementia risk (though, as we'll get to later, that doesn't mean you should forget about this metric).

Wait, how can too much HDL be a bad thing?

First off, let's discuss why HDL is considered "good" cholesterol when compared to LDL. 

"HDL is typically referred to as good cholesterol because HDL is typically the format that ushers cholesterol out of the body," explains preventive cardiologist and Founder & CEO of Step One Foods Elizabeth Klodas, M.D.

LDL, on the other hand, settles in the arteries, contributing to clogging and disease risks. "We want most of our cholesterol to be leaving our circulatory system rather than finding a place to park," explains Klodas.

Up until recently, the general consensus was the higher the better for HDL. Studies like this suggest that it's possible to have too much of a good thing.

"Low HDL is a well-established risk factor for heart disease, but high HDL is turning out not to be infinitely protective, and this study falls in line with this evolving understanding," Klodas elaborates. 

"[Having] very high HDL may mean that your elimination pathways are actually not working all that well," she adds. She adds that after 80 mg/dL, there appears to be no benefit to having a high HDL.

How to support healthy cholesterol

While this is an intriguing finding, it's worth noting that most Americans don't have to worry about having HDL levels that are too high. Having high LDL and low HDL is more common, putting 10% of adults over 20 in the U.S.1 at increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

So paying attention to both HDL and LDL is important. "LDL should never be ignored. It is a very well-established, potent risk factor for atherosclerotic disease," Klodas states. 

Thankfully, there are lifestyle factors you can utilize in efforts to stabilize your cholesterol—both the good and the bad. Here are a few:

Check your cholesterol: It's important to know where you're starting from, so get your cholesterol levels checked. You can do this at your doctor's office or at home—here's a list of the best at-home tests to consider.

Focus on nutrition: Your diet plays a major role in cholesterol, and you can lower your LDL by making healthy food choices. As Klodas previously told mbg, you'll want to get enough fiber, prioritize plants, keep up with omega-3 consumption, and add antioxidants to your plate when possible. 

Don't forget about movement: Regular exercise has been shown to increase HDL2 and even lower dementia risk3, making movement a worthy top priority. 

The takeaway

A study suggests that both low and high HDL levels may be associated with an increased risk of dementia. While the study didn't find any notable differences between LDL levels and dementia risk, you should still aim to lower unhealthily high LDL levels for overall health benefits.

It's safe to say more research is needed to confirm these findings and assess further correlation possibility between cholesterol and dementia risk. In the meantime, focus on getting healthy, natural foods into your diet, exercise when you can, and consult your health care provider if you're concerned about your cognitive longevity or cholesterol levels. To learn more about the intersection of diet and cholesterol, check out this guide

