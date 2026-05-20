This 2-Nutrient Combo Can Support Mitochondrial & Muscle Health
Did you know your body actually makes its own antioxidants? You don't get every antioxidant from food. Glutathione is one of the most important antioxidants, and it's one your body synthesizes. Found in nearly every cell, this molecule helps neutralize harmful compounds, supports detoxification, and keeps mitochondria running efficiently. But glutathione levels naturally decline as we age, and that drop has been linked to many of the cellular changes we associate with getting older.
One way to support your body's glutathione levels is by supplementing with the raw materials the body needs to make it. Glycine and N-acetylcysteine (or NAC) are two of those ingredients. But how effective are they really? A new research review1 summarized the data (lab, animal, and human) to see if and how these compounds support oxidative balance in the body. Here's what they found.
The combination showed promise across multiple aging markers
When researchers looked at studies using glycine and NAC together, the findings were encouraging across several areas.
- The combination helped reduce markers of oxidative damage in multiple studies.
- Improvements in mitochondrial function and cellular energy production were also observed.
- Lower levels of chronic, low-grade inflammation and better insulin sensitivity were observed in some trials.
- Physical function and muscle strength improved in certain populations, and benefits for brain function and cognition appeared as well.
- In animal models, the combination even extended lifespan, though this finding has not been replicated in humans.
The individual components showed more mixed results. NAC appears to support glutathione availability and exercise performance, but primarily in people with low baseline glutathione or higher oxidative stress. In healthy individuals, findings have been inconsistent.
Glycine research is even more preliminary. Some studies suggest it may improve anaerobic performance and reduce lactate buildup, but the authors acknowledge findings are mixed and more research is needed, especially in older adults.
Exercise is still the gold standard for aging
Importantly, the review emphasizes that exercise remains the most effective non-drug strategy for healthy aging. The authors position glycine and NAC supplementation as a potential way to enhance those benefits rather than replace physical activity.
What the evidence actually shows
The review describes the current state of this research as proof-of-concept. This is an important distinction. It doesn't mean the benefits are definitively proven or ready for broad recommendations. It just means there's enough early evidence to justify continued research.
Plus, there are afew key caveats to keep in mind. The review combines human trials with animal studies and mechanistic research. These are not equally strong forms of evidence. Extending lifespan in mice is very different from proving longer lifespan in humans. And just because glutathione levels increase, it doesn't automatically mean it will lead to better aging, stronger muscles, or sharper cognition. The authors repeatedly acknowledge that results vary across studies, particularly for the individual components.
How to supplement with glycine and NAC
Glycine and NAC supplements are available as combination products, or you can take them separately. Dosing varies across studies, and optimal amounts haven't been firmly established.
You can also directly supplement with glutathione. However, not all are created equal. Setria® glutathione is a specific formulation that has been clinically studied to increase glutathione levels in the body (other types of glutathione don't). Our favorite multivitamin includes Setria® glutathione, and is a great option for everyday support. This is a great option if you're looking for targeted liver support (it also includes NAC, vitamin C, selenium, and milk thistle).
Based on the review's findings, people who may benefit most from glutathione support include those with lower baseline glutathione levels, individuals experiencing higher oxidative stress, and older adults looking to support cellular health alongside their exercise routine.
As with any supplement, it's best to talk with a healthcare provider before starting, especially if you have existing health conditions or take medications.
The takeaway
A new review suggests that combining glycine and NAC may help restore glutathione levels and support multiple markers of healthy aging, from oxidative stress to muscle strength to cognition.
The evidence is still early and mixed, particularly for the individual components, but the combined approach shows promise. For now, think of this duo as a potential complement to the fundamentals of regular exercise, quality sleep, and a nutrient-dense diet.