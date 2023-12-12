Advertisement
My Skin Has Never Looked Plumper Since Adding This To My Routine
Ready for a bold statement? Your skin hydrators probably have to work too hard.
Especially the ones loaded with humectants (hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and the like), as these require special attention to make sure they actually hydrate your skin. Without the right environment (read: slightly damp skin), they can easily steal your skin's precious moisture instead of supplying it. Not cute.
However! I recently discovered the perfect product to give your skin the hydration it needs pre-serum. I've been testing Glow Recipe's new Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner for about a month, and believe me, my skin has never looked more plump. I suspect it's because my hydrating products can do their jobs way more efficiently now—but more on that below.
Why I love the Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner
Perhaps you're familiar with Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner—it practically exploded in popularity thanks to its ability to refine pores, tighten the skin, and make your complexion look positively bouncy.
Well, this brand-new formula is even more hydrating, believe it or not, with a bouquet of brightening, skin-softening actives that maximize the absorption of subsequent skin care products (like the aforementioned humectant serums):
- Cloudberry concentrate: A hero hydrator (it's in the name!), cloudberry is rich in vitamins C and E to brighten and protect the skin. It's also fermented—meaning it's broken down into smaller molecules—to better penetrate the skin.
- CoQ10: An antioxidant beloved by the mbg beauty team! When used via topicals, research has found that CoQ10 can significantly decrease facial wrinkles1. And a clinical trial found that CoQ10 supplements reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines2 while enhancing skin smoothness.
- Fermented rice water: Rice water contains antioxidants, minerals, and amino acids that soothe, hydrate, and strengthen the skin (and hair, in case you weren't aware!).
- Oat & collagen amino acids: Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins (like collagen and elastin), which are naturally present in our skin. So caring for them should be a top priority in skin care!
- Glycerin: Ah, the beloved humectant. It plays very well with other ingredients, while also helping round out formulas to provide hydration and skin protection. This formula contains a whopping 5% for the ultimate skin-quenching experience.
My results
During a brand presentation, Christine Chang (Glow Recipe's co-CEO) tasked me with a little experiment: Apply the brand's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Acid Serum on my right hand without anything underneath, then on my left, apply the Cloudberry Essence before layering on the HA serum.
My right hand did look hydrated, but my left really left me dazzled—it looked instantly brighter, plumper, and smoother, not to mention softer to the touch. Suffice it to say: I could not wait to get this essence on my face.
Since bringing it home, I've used it every morning for the past month, and just like my hand experiment, my face has truly never looked more refreshed. After cleansing, I apply two pumps of essence on my entire face with my hands (no cotton rounds necessary) before grabbing my hyaluronic acid serum. The two products together give me an unparalleled glow—I thought my skin was hydrated before, but now I really know what it's capable of.
Sometimes I even apply multiple layers of essence before moving on to my serum step, a K-beauty concept called the "7 skin method." The multiple thin layers of essence work like a mini Hydrafacial, infusing my skin with hydration until it looks plump and pillowy.
The takeaway
I'm generally an essence girl since my dehydrated skin can always drink up more moisture. But the new Glow Recipe Cloudberry Bright Essence Toner has really wowed me; nothing has made my skin look more plump. Pair it with your favorite humectant serum, and I promise you won't look back—after all, every skin care superhero needs a stellar sidekick.
