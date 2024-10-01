Not only does this recipe taste great, but it also features the antioxidant-rich ingredient ginger, which can provide gut-soothing properties alongside zesty lemon and tahini for creaminess. "The green from the broccoli and the red from red bell peppers are easy on the eyes, aren't they? But it's more than just good looks," says Bulsiewicz. "The vitamin C from the bell peppers actually increases absorption of the iron in the broccoli. They're complementary in every way."