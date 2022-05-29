The Gut-Soothing Pasta Salad Your Memorial Day Celebration Needs

Savory and refreshing, pasta salad is the ultimate barbecue side dish, and this particular variation from The Fiber Fueled Cookbook, by gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, is packed with vitamins and minerals from the colorful array of veggies it contains.

Not only does this recipe taste great, but it also features the antioxidant-rich ingredient ginger that can provides gut-soothing properties alongside zesty lemon and tahini for creaminess. "The green from the broccoli and the red from red bell peppers are easy on the eyes, aren’t they? But it’s more than just good looks," says Bulsiewicz. "The vitamin C from the bell peppers actually increases absorption of the iron in the broccoli. They’re complementary in every way."

As you enjoy the holiday weekend, this ginger broccoli pasta salad should don the table of every celebration, helping your reach your veggie intake goals while ushering in warmer weather.