According to the paper, published in Communication Monographs in May, genetics do play a role in how affectionate women are, but the correlation does not appear to extend to men as well. "The question that drove the study was: Recognizing that some people are more affectionate than others, what accounts for that variation," said Kory Floyd, Ph.D., a professor in the University Of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences, "and is any part of that variation genetic?"

The researchers found that expressions of affection in women are guided about 45% by hereditary factors and 55% experiential factors related to upbringing. They did not see a significant genetic influence in men, but note that men's expression of affection is guided almost solely by environmental factors—like media, personal relationships, and other life experiences.

"There is a really strong underlying assumption that whenever we see differences in a trait level in people's social behaviors [...] those differences are learned; they're a function of the environment," Floyd said. "A study like this makes room for us to talk about the possibility that a number of social and behavioral traits that we automatically assume are learned may also have a genetic component."

The study considered 464 pairs of adult twins, about half identical and half fraternal, operating under the assumption that if genetics played a role then the identical twins would show more similar scores than the fraternal pairs because of their identical genetics.

Measurements were taken by asking participants to evaluate a set of statements that researchers designed to help establish how affectionate they generally are. They found that identical twins, especially female pairs, scored more similarly than fraternal pairs.