A Gastroenterologist Said Her Colon Looked “Pristine” After She Made This Change
If you're used to colonoscopies with the same feedback—minor inflammation here, internal hemorrhoids there—you might assume that's just part of aging. That's what Cynthia Thurlow, NP and author of The Menoapuse Gut, thought, until her gastroenterologist said something that shocked her.
In a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Thurlow shared that after her most recent screening, her gastroenterologist pulled up her records and asked a question she wasn't expecting: What did you do differently?
Keep reading for Thurlow's advice on how to get your digestive tract as healthy as hers.
The colonoscopy results that surprised her doctor
Thurlow has gets colonoscopies every five years due to a family history of colon cancer, so her new gastroenterologist had access to 20 years of her colonoscopy studies at her most recent visit. He could see the progression, and noticed a dramatic shift between her results in 2020 and 2025.
When he asked what she had done differently since her last screening, Thurlow said she radically increased her fiber intake.
Her doctor was impressed. "I wish every person's colon looked as pristine as yours," he said, and told her to keep doing exactly what she was doing for the next five years.
Fiber is the new "F word"
Thurlow jokingly refers to fiber as "the new F word" because it's so often overlooked. But the science shows us how critical fiber is to digestion, especially for women navigating perimenopause and menopause.
As estrogen and progesterone decline, so do short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are important signaling molecules your body produces when your gut microbiome ferments fiber. These SCFAs help reduce inflammation, regulate your body's natural GLP-1 production1, and support gut barrier integrity.
And the benefits extend beyond gut health. A 2025 study of over 7,700 postmenopausal women found that those with the highest fiber intake had significantly lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality2 compared to those with the lowest intake.
Most people aren't eating nearly enough fiber
Most Americans eating around 10 grams of fiber a day, but we should be aiming get around 25 to 30 grams, Thurlow says.
When you're not getting enough fiber, your gut microbiome doesn't have the fuel it needs to produce those protective SCFAs. And when the gut ecosystem is out of balance, inflammation can creep in.
But if you're currently eating 10 grams of fiber a day, don't jump to 30 grams over night. Your microbiome can't acclimate overnight, Thurlow says. You need time to adjust to the increased fiber load, otherwise you'll likely end up bloated and gassy.
The key is to increase your amount of fiber gradually, giving your gut bacteria time to build up the capacity to handle more fiber without digestive distress.
Simple ways to add more fiber to your diet
Increasing fiber doesn't have to be complicated. Here are some of Thurlow's go-to strategies:
- Add lentils to your meals: Order a side of lentils with your grain bowl, or stir them into soups and stews.
- Toss beans on your salad: Black beans, chickpeas, or white beans add fiber and protein without much effort.
- Blend flax and chia seeds into smoothies: A tablespoon of each adds fiber without changing the taste.
- Think bigger than salads: Fiber isn't just about leafy greens. Legumes, seeds, and whole grains all count.
- Add in a fiber supplement: If you are having trouble reaching your fiber goals with food alone, think about adding a fiber supplement to your regimen.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
The takeaway
Cynthia Thurlow's colonoscopy results prove that what you eat can meaningfully change the health of your gut.
Does this mean everyone's gut health will be perfect after increasing their fiber intake? No. But most people could stand to increase their fiber intake, so throwing an extra scoop of seeds or beans in your meal is never a bad idea.