Did You Spot The Glaring Red Flag In Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Short Film?

The kitchen scene comes in the portion of the film called, "The first crack in the glass." The two characters, referred to only in the credits as "Her" and "Him," attend a small party at which the man appears to dodge the young woman's attempt to hold his hand.

Once they're alone in the kitchen later on, he asks, "Why are you so pissed off?" She tells him she didn't like how he acted around his friends and that she felt ignored by him. An argument erupts instantaneously.

She brings up the moment he dropped her hand when she tried to hold it, to which he says, "What are you talking about, I dropped your hand? You're making this about you." He continues: "I don't even remember the moment that you're talking about. How can you be attacking me about something I don't even f-ing know?"

She tells him he's making her feel "stupid." He responds, "I don't think I'm making you feel that way. I think you're making yourself feel that way."

He continues to defend himself while calling her actions "selfish" and "crazy" and saying she ruined the night, and she eventually shuts down. Noticing this, he finally apologizes—though with noticeable insincerity, saying, "I'm sorry I dropped your hand."