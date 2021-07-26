How To Approach The Law Of Attraction, From A Spiritual Teacher
The law of attraction has a lot of appeal these days. Manifesting all of your heart's desires? Sign me up! Unfortunately, attracting abundance is often easier said than done. As spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author of Seat of the Soul Gary Zukav recently explained on an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, there are some fundamental shifts to make before you can attract whatever it is you're seeking. Here are three techniques that he uses to maximize magnetism.
Figure out what lights you up.
Zukav describes a time in his life wrought with fear, addiction, and ultimately, self-centeredness. Everything he did, he says, was for himself and his life. It wasn't until he discovered his meaning that he realized his life could be a gift—an offering of creation and creativity to others.
"I would suggest you consider looking at [...] the loving parts of your personality. The times when you gave and there was no attachment, the times when you received and there was only gratitude—not for what somebody did for you but for what somebody is."
Follow your meaning.
If that sounds easier said than done, home in on "your bottom line." As Zukav says, "You know you're on the right path when it fills you, when you go home and you're still thinking about it [...] because the bottom line has changed." The bottom line, in this case, being purpose and joy.
Zukav recommends using meaning, purpose, and joy as your compass when it comes to attracting. Without those things, you're going to have a difficult time attracting anything. Ask yourself questions like, Is this the right job? Is this the right relationship? And from there, he says, consult your intuition.
Cultivate emotional awareness.
One of the best ways to effectively listen to your intuition is to learn how to understand your own emotions. Zukav actually thinks of emotions as "messages from your soul."
"These messages tell you when fear is active in you and when love is active in you," he explains, noting that fear creates painful consequences, while love creates constructive and blissful consequences. "That's the first part of creating authentic power: emotional awareness," he adds.
When you can distinguish between love and fear, find your meaning, and stick to it, Zukav says, your life will undoubtedly change because you'll start to attract the right kind of people and things.
