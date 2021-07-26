Zukav describes a time in his life wrought with fear, addiction, and ultimately, self-centeredness. Everything he did, he says, was for himself and his life. It wasn't until he discovered his meaning that he realized his life could be a gift—an offering of creation and creativity to others.

"I would suggest you consider looking at [...] the loving parts of your personality. The times when you gave and there was no attachment, the times when you received and there was only gratitude—not for what somebody did for you but for what somebody is."