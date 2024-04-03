Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

I Tried “Hair Filler” & My Strands Have Seriously Never Looked Healthier 

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
April 03, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
jamie schneider sitting in cab after using Garnier Fructic hair Filler bond repair shampoo
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg creative
April 03, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I recently opted for hair filler. 

You might read that sentence and imagine some sort of syringe injecting my strands with cuticle-plumping ingredients, or a hair transplant treatment—but to be honest, dear reader, hair filler is way less scary than it seems. In fact, you’ve probably already dabbled in some hair-filling formulas yourself. 

But for those who haven’t used the Garnier Fructis Hair Filler Collection, and specifically the Bonding Inner Fiber Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment, you’re missing out: I’ve had the bottle on rotation for several weeks, and my hair has never looked or felt healthier. 

Garnier Fructic Hair Filler Inner Fiber Repair Treatment

$10
Garnier Fructic Hair Filler Bond Repair Treatment

What is hair filler?

When I say “hair filler,” I’m talking about protein-rich ingredients that penetrate the strand and reconstruct broken hair bonds, leading to healthier, smoother, and more defined strands. If this sounds similar to a bond-building treatment, well, that’s because that’s exactly what it is—hair filler and bond-builders are essentially one in the same. 

“We can't recreate the exact protein that is in our hair [with topicals], but synthetic and naturally sourced proteins can repair and stand in place like a Band-Aid," NYC-based hairstylist Matt Newman says regarding bond-builders. These proteins help fill in the gaps between broken hair bonds for the time being. Hair filler… get it? 

As you coat the strands with these bond-building ingredients (buzzwords include keratin, biotin, hydrolyzed quinoa, amino acids, bond-building, or silk protein) and rebuild those amino acid chains, you protect them from further breakage and strengthen their ability to withstand physical and environmental stressors. 

Plus, when you strengthen the structure of those hair bonds, your strands appear shinier and softer, with less noticeable split ends (protein treatments help seal down the cuticle, thereby preventing splits from making their grand entrance). 

Bond-building products come in multiple forms, from leave-in formulas, to masks, to pre-shampoo treatments. Garnier’s Inner Fiber Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment, as the name suggests, falls into the latter camp. And trust me, it’s well worth the extra few minutes to your wash day routine. 

Why I love Garnier’s new formula 

I will always hold a special place in my heart for Garnier Fructis. It’s a brand I grew up with, and the lime green bottles take me back to roaming the drugstore aisles, contemplating which formula would help me achieve the elusive hair commercial-level locks. I ended up a devout Sleek & Shine girl, and remember marveling at how soft my hair felt after each wash—like silk. 

Garnier’s new Hair Filler treatment gives me that same sense of nostalgia. It’s a green bottle (though it reads more soft mint than lime) and delivers such glossy, velvety results that I can’t help but constantly run my fingers through my strands. 

Garnier Fructir Hair Filler Bonding Fiber Repir Treatment Green Bottle in hand held against wall
Image by Jamie Schneider / Amazon

The difference lies in the updated formula. For the full collection, Garnier has committed to cleaner, more responsible formulas for the full collection, all products cruelty-free and without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, and DMDM hydantoin (a formaldehyde-releasing preservative).

This Hair Filler treatment also skips mineral oil, an ingredient that commonly helps with moisture retention and decreases frizz but can also cause buildup and clog the hair follicles. 

As for what it does include? The formula features peptides to fortify strands against oxidative stress, glycerin for hydration, and a citric acid bond repair complex that penetrates deep into the cortex (the inner layer of your hair fiber) to restore broken bonds at the molecular level. 

How to use it 

Again, this is a pre-shampoo treatment; meaning, you’ll use it as step one in your shower line-up. That may sound like a commitment, but you don’t even need to hop out of the shower once you apply (whereas some bond-building formulas require a 20 to 30 minute marinating time). 

Wet your hair, apply the treatment, and let it sit for 5 minutes before rinsing out—just enough time to use a body scrub, shave, contemplate your life choices, etc.

Rinse thoroughly, shampoo and condition as usual, and emerge from the bathroom with shinier, smoother, hair commercial-level strands. My 10-year-old self is giddy, my inner child just as healed as my broken hair bonds. 

Jamie schneider posed in car with hair fluffed out after using garnier bond repair treatment
Image by Jamie Schneider / mbg creative

Just remember that hair filler is an intense protein treatment, and you don’t want to overdo it. The exact cadence will depend on your hair’s porosity and breakage level, but as a general rule, save it for a deep treatment once or twice a month. 

"It is safe to use a protein treatment weekly for the first month of using it," celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons previously told mbg. "After that first month, I wouldn't recommend using it more than once or twice a month, as adding too much protein in your hair can leave it feeling brittle and susceptible to breakage." 

The takeaway 

If you’re dealing with damaged, dull, brittle hair, might I suggest trying hair filler? It’s not as much of a commitment as it sounds—it’s really a bond-building treatment that “fills” the gaps in broken hair bonds. Garnier’s Inner Fiber Repair Treatment has, no lie, made my tresses feel like silk, and it will only set you back $9 at Target or Amazon. That’s quite a steal for instantly smoother strands. 

Garnier Fructic Hair Filler Inner Fiber Repair Treatment

$10
Garnier Fructic Hair Filler Bond Repair Treatment

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?
Beauty

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?

Alexandra Engler

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them
Home

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them

Carleigh Ferrante

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote
Beauty

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote

Jamie Schneider

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients
Beauty

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients

Hannah Frye

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?
Beauty

Fragrance Can Help Us Remember The Past — But Can It Inspire A Better Future, Too?

Alexandra Engler

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them
Home

45% Of U.S. Water Contains Forever Chemicals — Experts Say This Is The Best Filter For Removing Them

Carleigh Ferrante

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote
Beauty

Love A Sleek Blow-Dry But Don't Want Heat Damage? This May Be The Antidote

Jamie Schneider

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion
Beauty

The Buzzy Biotech Ingredient Promising A Revitalized Complexion

Hannah Frye

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients
Beauty

Make Breakfast A Part Of Your Skin Care Routine With These 3 Ingredients

Hannah Frye

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock
Beauty

This Viral Styling Tool Is Better Than A Salon Blowout & It's Finally Back In Stock

Carleigh Ferrante

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now
Beauty

This Gentle Scrub Is A Hero For Dry, Itchy Scalps & It's Only $10 Right Now

Carleigh Ferrante

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say
Beauty

This Is The Missing Link To Firmer, Younger Skin, Experts Say

Alexandra Engler

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin
Beauty

New Research Says This Pre-Workout Habit Is Harming Your Skin

Hannah Frye

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.