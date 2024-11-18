We live in a world that’s super digitally based and constant. It’s not even just shutting your laptop off anymore, because work is always on your phone too. The majority of my career is now on my phone, in the digital space. I have to make an effort to put my phone away for the night and not scrolling before bed. I’m guilty of doing it every once in a while, but I really try not to because your mind is a sponge. It's definitely challenging at times.