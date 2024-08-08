And then have everybody be on the same page committing to that one goal, even if you have to sacrifice individually. For example, I might have to take less shots in order for our team to be more successful. So I have to ask myself, "What's important? Is it an individual goal or is it us winning?" For me, it's always winning. I'll do whatever needs to be done for us to be successful—for us to win that medal. I'm going to play whatever role I have to play in order to make that happen.