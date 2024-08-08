Advertisement
Bronze Medalist Cierra Burdick On Daily Routines That Made Her An Olympian
Before Cierra Burdick left for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, I was able to grab time to speak with her about her routine and what she was doing to prepare for The Games. As a gold medalist in the 3X3 basketball World Cup and WNBA veteran, 30-year-old Burdick was a leading force on Team USA.
After our 30-minute call, I felt confident the USA would go home with something. Burdick had a determination, drive, and passion for the game that was nothing short of inspirational. And as of Monday earlier this week, Burdick fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming an Olympic medalist as Team USA took home Bronze.
"I love this game, and I think that's why I'm still able to play because I love what I do—even in the midst of trials and tribulations," she told me about her basketball career.
Here, we discuss her daily routine, how she grounds herself, and where she finds her resilience.
mindbodygreen: How do you prioritize sleep, especially leading up to big games—such as the Olympics?
Cierra Burdick: When I was younger, sleep was not a priority—especially in college. We have so much on our plate, and I'd be up studying until like 1 or 2 in the morning, then have to get up at 6 a.m. for practice. Then I'd wonder why I was having an emotional breakdown like once a month! We weren't getting the proper rest, sleep, and recovery that we needed!
As I've gotten older—and becoming a professional basketball player—it's become something I've tried to hone in on.
I recently tried a sleep optimization program that's offered through recently just, um, signed up for a sleep optimization program that's being offered through the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC). Because as you mentioned, before big events like tournaments, games, the World Cup, and the Olympics, you do have those restless nights.
But overall, I've learned that it's just about being able to focus on what you actually can control. For example, I've gotten really good about cutting off all caffeine after 12 p.m. I make sure my room is dark by using blackout shades. I use a ceiling fan and A.C. to keep it cool. Then I try to cut off screens about an hour before bed. I'm still bad at that, though! I need to be better about putting my phone away, but I'm a work in progress.
Finally, I think sleep is also about showing yourself grace when you do have those rough nights. For example, it happens a lot for me during the World Cup. I'm such a Type A person that I love to overprepare. I would find myself waking up at 3 in the morning thinking about plays to run and adjustments to make. From 3 to 6 a.m. I'd just be thinking about basketball things. Then of course, it's common to get frustrated at yourself when you're awake and doing that.
I talked about this with my therapist, who reassured me, “In those moments, tell yourself that you are a high-level athlete because you prepare like this—but it’s also important to show yourself some grace.” So that's what I try to do when I'm in that space.
mbg: what meals help you feel your strongest and fuel your body?
Burdick: I'm pretty consistent in what I eat and how I eat. I eat pretty clean for the most part, and that's a year-round thing. I always want to have my protein, my carb, and my veg. I don't eat any red meat. I eat chicken, fish, and turkey only.
So I'll eat grilled chicken or salmon, with either a sweet potato or brown rice. Then I love sauteed peppers, onions, and zucchinis as my veggies. I could rotate those around throughout the week and be just fine.
I also prepare all of my pregame meals. So the night before a game, I usually have a few more carbs.
mbg: How do you mentally prepare for a game?
Burdick: For me, I find confidence in my preparation: Knowing that I put in the work leading up to my event and knowing that I've trained to the best of my abilities. I really pride myself in not cheating the game nor cheating my preparation.
So my mental preparation is just about working hard, but most importantly, working smart. I like to surround myself with a good team that specializes in their field, whether I'm on the court with my basketball trainers or in the weight room with my performance coaches. I'm big about surrounding myself with good people who know their craft.
I'm a basketball player—I can talk to you for hours about basketball—but when it comes to nutrition, strength and conditioning, or skill development, I want the right people around me who specialize in those things.
My preparation is also about starting the day with some quiet time with my prayer and devotion. That's important for me, not just on game days, but life in general. It helps me make sure I'm approaching the day in the right mindset—it allows me to start the day with a lot of gratitude so I can get through the day with whatever comes.
I've learned that these things that you do on a daily basis, that's what actually prepares you for the big moments. Because you don't change on those days. Once you step onto that world stage, it's just another day.
So just knowing that I'm prepared well—and I'm prepared for this moment—allows me to be confident when I step on the floor.
mbg: So after the big game—what is your recovery routine?
Burdick: If there's an ice bath available, I usually like to hop in the ice bath.
Obviously I want to get my food and recover that way as best as I can. With 3X3 basketball, it's a little bit different because you play these tournaments, and you play three games in three hours, so you're not able to really get a full meal in between the games. So we've got our protein shakes, protein bars, and fruit on hand for a quick recovery between games.
Then after, I make sure I roll out, especially as I've gotten older. I'm not a huge stretcher, so I do more mobility movements and recovery to keep my muscles loose.
mbg: You've talked about how you leaned on your spiritual beliefs earlier, and I noticed on Instagram you identify as a believer. How do your spiritual practices play into your performance, do you think?
Burdick: I think my resilience comes from my faith and my belief that whatever god has in store for me is right. Believing in him and his plan has opened doors and opportunities for me that are beyond my wildest imagination. The Olympics are an example of that.
When I was a kid I dreamed of being on an Olympic team. But I'm also very realistic with myself and my abilities. I didn't think I was one of the best 12 in the entire country to make that 5x5 team, but then 3x3 came along and I thought that it was something I could actually flourish in.
And I'm pretty good at this game. I feel like I am one of the best.
mbg: What makes a good teammate?
Burdick: Someone who is selfless, puts the team before themselves, and wants the best for the people that they're working with. It's important to share that common goal, whatever that goal may be for your team or for your organization or for your business.
And then have everybody be on the same page committing to that one goal, even if you have to sacrifice individually. For example, I might have to take less shots in order for our team to be more successful. So I have to ask myself, "What's important? Is it an individual goal or is it us winning?" For me, it's always winning. I'll do whatever needs to be done for us to be successful—for us to win that medal. I'm going to play whatever role I have to play in order to make that happen.
I think that's something that I really try to hone in on, especially leading a young group. It’s important that they can see that the oldest player on the team is willing to serve them and to go out of their way to make sure they're all right.
It just makes the environment and the culture better. I think that's so huge for people in positions of leadership. Your crew has to know you care for them.
mbg: Speaking of being a leader and mentoring younger athletes, I've been asking a lot of athletes about what advice they might give to younger girls who are getting into sports. What advice would you have?
Burdick: If they love it, if they enjoy it, then stick with it. When I go through young groups to speak to them, I always encourage them to find something they love. It doesn't have to be sports, it can be art or theater. I was in theater and acting from the time I was 5 all the way up to my senior year in college!
So whatever it may be, get into it and pursue that. It's so important for us to pursue our passions in life because the trials and tribulations are inevitable. But when you're doing something you love, it makes it a bit easier to get through those things.
mbg: Yeah, I think just being part of something is really important for kids.
Burdick: I'm so thankful to my mom because she put my brothers and me in all different types of camps growing up so we could learn about all these different kinds of things—whether it was culinary or horseback riding or swimming or sports camps. Those experiences make you well rounded. Then you're able to figure out what it is that you really enjoy and love to do.
Plus, you meet so many amazing people. I think the best thing about sports is the people that you meet through this game. The people I'm best friends with, still to this day, are the people I was playing with when I was 10, 11, 12 years old.I can't imagine my life without that group—they're my village.
It's so important to be around a team or a group of people—whether that's with sports or with art or with science or with something else. The lessons that you can learn by being around a group and a team that's pursuing one common goal, you'll carry those through life.
mbg: I can tell just by talking to you how passionate you are about basketball.
Burdick: There were times when I was playing in the WNBA, and I was the 10th, 11th, 12th man. So there were a lot of games where I didn't even touch the floor. Not for one second. In those moments, you can become so deflated. The thing that always brings me back to the 5-year-old girl who fell in love with the game is when I'm in the gym alone and it's just me, a basketball, and the hoop.
I put music on, and it's just me working on my craft. I fall in love with it again. That's when I forget everything else that's maybe going on in life or with the team or the pressures that are surrounding me. It's just me in an empty arena doing what I love.
And I think that's so important. And I think that's why I make, um, you know, player development, me being with my trainer, such a, such a priority in my life.
