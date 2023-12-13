“So I start there, and I’m also really conscious of what I put into my body. What I drink, what I eat, and even what I think will affect my longevity… I talk a lot about protein. It's huge for me, particularly as I age. But I also haven't had a drink in 18 years. I am really conscious about the thoughts that I think. I'm conscious about not having sugar, and just being really mindful of my intake mentally and physically.