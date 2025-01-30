To meet your daily fiber quota, functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Taz Bhatia, M.D., recommends getting six servings of fruits and vegetables per day. "And the way to do that is at every meal, half of your plate needs to really consist of that," she explains on the mindbodygreen podcast. Including, yep, your breakfasts: And what better way to pack in a ton of fruits and veggies than with a nutrient-dense smoothie?